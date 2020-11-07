Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 51,448 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,448 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

