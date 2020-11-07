Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,868,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $373,564,000 after buying an additional 426,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.48. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

