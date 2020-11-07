Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $137.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IIPR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

NYSE IIPR opened at $152.38 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 143.12%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $313,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

