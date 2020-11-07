Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Intel by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Intel by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,981,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,585,000 after purchasing an additional 303,319 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,084,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

