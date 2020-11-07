Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Intel stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

