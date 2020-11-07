Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,453 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 69,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Intel by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,981,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,585,000 after buying an additional 303,319 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

