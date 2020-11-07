Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,792 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

