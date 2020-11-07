Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

INTC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.