Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Trimmed by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Intel comprises 4.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Intel stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

