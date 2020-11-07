Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $38.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,557,552 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $80,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,537 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 170,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Intel by 17.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.