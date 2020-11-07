IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 90.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in IQVIA by 341.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $171.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $176.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

