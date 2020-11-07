Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.58 and its 200 day moving average is $245.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.