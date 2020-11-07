iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,324.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.35. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $87.45 and a one year high of $139.97.

