iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Reduced by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $136.98.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

