iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $163.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

