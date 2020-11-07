iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Holdings Boosted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,194 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.93 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62.

