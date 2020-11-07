iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.14.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

