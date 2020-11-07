J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Raised to $90.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of J2 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.08.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,474 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 682,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,883 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1,159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,729,000 after purchasing an additional 145,997 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

