J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Raised to $90.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JCOM. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of J2 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.08.

J2 Global stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

