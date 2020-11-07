Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,258 shares of company stock worth $116,545,818. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $313.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

