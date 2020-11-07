Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 293 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $76.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

