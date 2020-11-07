Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Danaher by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $245.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.68 and a 200 day moving average of $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $247.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.