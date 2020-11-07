Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,916 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $375.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.39.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

