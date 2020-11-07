Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,922,000 after acquiring an additional 304,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after acquiring an additional 682,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE MO opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.