Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,915 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $233,938,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $183.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

