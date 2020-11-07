Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 240,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 38.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 64,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $27.44 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

