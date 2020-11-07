Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $593,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

