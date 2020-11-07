Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Southern by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Southern by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 17,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

