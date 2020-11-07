Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Invests $138,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 68,944 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

