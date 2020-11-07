Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 103,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

