Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Makes New $448,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

VFH opened at $61.60 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

