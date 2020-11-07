Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,305 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,127 shares of company stock worth $3,906,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

