Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 774 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti reduced their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

