Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 184,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 186,656 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 86,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

