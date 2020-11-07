Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.14.

Deere & Company stock opened at $247.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.21. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $250.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.