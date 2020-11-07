JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of JELD-WEN from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of JELD opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.70. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 61.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 74,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 32.4% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

