Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KZR opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.09. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,241,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,973,000 after acquiring an additional 723,051 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $6,734,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $3,108,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 140.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 588,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 343,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $2,592,000. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

