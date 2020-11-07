Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,419 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up about 1.7% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after acquiring an additional 512,303 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,446,000 after acquiring an additional 480,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.18 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.11.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

