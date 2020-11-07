Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Decreased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,687 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.5% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 80,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 683.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 52,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,008,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

