Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 161.7% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 49,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 57.5% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 29.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 132,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

