Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 2,783 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

