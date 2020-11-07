Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.8% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 79,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 54.6% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

