Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lowered by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 42.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 122.4% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.9% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 11,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $409.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.28 and a 200-day moving average of $321.80. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $412.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,719 shares of company stock valued at $20,382,932 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

