Lee Financial Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

