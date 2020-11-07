Lee Financial Co Has $110,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 152.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

