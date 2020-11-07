Lee Financial Co Sells 418 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lee Financial Co decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

