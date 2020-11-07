Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) PT Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

LEG opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

