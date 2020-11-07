Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,609 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $619,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 325,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 122.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $21.91 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.