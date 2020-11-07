Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 121,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.87. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $467,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $884,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,762 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

