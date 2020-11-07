Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $58.56 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

